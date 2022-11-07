scorecardresearch
Bridgerton actor Charithra Chandan visits temple and enjoys delicacies in Tamil Nadu, see photos

Charithra Chandan played the role of Edwina Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton.

charithra chandanCharithra Chandan posted pictures from her trip to India. (Photo: Charithra Chandan/Instagram)

Bridgerton fame Charithra Chandan took to her Instagram handle and treated her fans to beautiful pictures from her trip to India. In the photos, Charithra can be seen enjoying several Tamil Nadu delicacies and also visiting some temples. The actor also included images of her family in the post.

The 25-year-old actor was introduced in the second season of Bridgerton as the ‘diamond’ of the season and she played the role of Edwina Sharma. In its first weekend on Netflix, the show shattered records globally.

Talking about colorism and South Asian representation, Charithra Chandan told Teen Vogue, “No one let me forget that I was dark-skinned growing up. My grandma was very light-skinned. Whenever we’d go around in India, they’d always say, ‘Oh, you’d be pretty if you had your grandmother’s coloring.’ ‘Shame about the color of her skin.’ ‘She’s pretty for being dark-skinned.’ All of these comments, all the time.”

She added, “For me, colorism in some ways is more painful because it feels like a betrayal of your own. If someone’s racist to you, you have your community to lean back on. But if someone’s attacking you from inside your own family, or trying to oppress you, or create a hierarchy within your own family, that is in some ways, so much harder to deal with.”

Apart from Bridgerton, Charithra Chandan was also seen in the spy-thriller Alex Rider.

