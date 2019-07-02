Brian De Palma is trite, artistically weak, says Paul Schrader

Veteran filmmaker Paul Schrader has slammed Brian De Palma for his “trite and artistically weak” storytelling.

In a Facebook post, the 72-year-old director commented on Palma’s 2007 war drama Redacted, saying that he tries to fool audiences into believing he is a great artiste and has nothing new to offer them.

“Don’t get me started on Brian De Palma. I re-watched ‘Redacted’ last night because (I) thought that given total artistic freedom he could reach for the stars. And he did. But the stars were beyond his reach.

“The script is trite, it is weak. That’s because Brian is trite, Brian is artistically weak. Skate fast on thin ice. That’s his story. That’s his con,” Schrader wrote.

After his comments went viral, the First Reformed maker deleted the post and shared another in which he said one of the things he liked about Facebook as a platform was the ability to quickly start a conversation and then end it.

“I made some critical comments on some films and after a day deleted them. I wanted to express some things, hear some reactions, but after that took the conversation off the table. I like that about Facebook. You can start a conversation. You can also end it,” Schrader, best known as the screenwriter of Taxi Driver, said.

Palma, 78, who has cult classics such as Scarface, The Untouchables and Carlito’s Way to his credit, has not yet reacted on Schrader’s comments.