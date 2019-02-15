Breaking Bad movie: Five things to know

A movie on Sony and AMC’s megahit TV series Breaking Bad is in development. Recently, new details regarding the film have come to light. The series, which spawned similarly acclaimed spinoff series called Better Call Saul, revolved around a high-school Chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

Advertising

After Walter gets diagnosed with inoperable cancer, he enlists the support of Jesse, who he knows to be a small-time drug peddler, in cooking high-quality crystal meth, instead of the commonly available variety. Walter states, even to himself, that he is doing this to support his family.

They together build an empire using Walter’s expertise in chemistry and Jesse’s network of drug dealers, collaborating with barons like unstable Tuco Salamanca to the more suave Gustavo Fring.

The series was noted for its razor-sharp writing, massive buildup in the four seasons (with the fifth season densely packed with payoffs that were a long time coming), and strong performances, particularly by Cranston.

The excitement regarding the movie, naturally, is great. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Vince Gilligan will helm it

Vince Gilligan, the creator of the show, will executive produce, write and direct the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is great, since he was the one almost solely involved with nearly every aspect of the show and made it so compelling.

It will be a sequel

Unlike Better Call Saul, which is basically a prequel with some portions telling the story of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman after the events of Breaking Bad, the Breaking Bad movie will be a sequel.

It will be based on Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman will likely be the lead character in the movie, and it will trace his adventures post the Breaking Bad finale, when he ran like the devil was after him. He might have ended up with Brock, the young son of his dead girlfriend Andrea. We might see a more mature version of Jesse, so likely we will not hear him words like “Yo” or “Bitch!” again. But then again, this is Jesse we are talking about.

No word on Cranston’s involvement

While Jesse was a big part of Breaking Bad (some say he was the show’s conscience), it was Walter White who elevated the show from a run-of-the-mill crime drama to something truly special. His transformation from a mostly decent, slightly boring old uncle to a frightening monster of a man who would not recoil from killing innocent people and even children if that’s what it took to accomplish his goal was a sight to behold. Cranston was indescribably charismatic in the role, using his shaved head and lined face and subtle facial expressions to convey his descent into utter villainy. It was hard to relate to him after some of the things he did, but relate we did since he was the protagonist, wasn’t he? That is what you are supposed to do with protagonists.

Cranston has said he has heard of the movie and it is indeed happening. He would “absolutely” work in it if Gilligan asked him, but that has not happened yet. Since the film is in early stages of development, there is still hope. Cranston could return in flashbacks inside Jesse’s mind. Walter White is a spectre that would haunt Jesse for his whole life. It might also be that Walter survived, but was caught, and is inside a prison and somehow gets free and assumes a new identity? The cancer was certainly not killing him the last time we saw him. The possibilities are endless.

It will air on AMC and Netflix

Advertising

The movie will air on AMC and Netflix. This is good news for those of us in India, since we do not have AMC here. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are already available on Netflix India.