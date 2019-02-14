Breaking Bad film featuring Aaron Paul to air on Netflix and AMC

Breaking Bad film starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is a sequel to the popular series and will air on Netflix and AMC.

Advertising

According to Deadline, Netflix will have first rights to the movie before it goes over to AMC, which is currently the home for Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Pinkman.

For his part on the series, Paul earned three Emmys in the supporting actor category.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died.

Advertising

It is yet to be known if Bryan Cranston’s Walter White will be a part of this film.