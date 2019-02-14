Toggle Menu
Breaking Bad film featuring Aaron Paul to air on Netflix and AMChttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/breaking-bad-film-aaron-paul-netflix-amc-5584080/

Breaking Bad film featuring Aaron Paul to air on Netflix and AMC

Breaking Bad film starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is a sequel to the Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, and will air on Netflix and AMC.

Breaking Bad film Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad film actor Aaron Paul earned three supporting actor Emmys.

Breaking Bad film starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman is a sequel to the popular series and will air on Netflix and AMC.

According to Deadline, Netflix will have first rights to the movie before it goes over to AMC, which is currently the home for Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul.

The Emmy-winning series, which ran from 2008 to 2013, starred Bryan Cranston as chemistry-teacher-cum-meth-kingpin Walter White and Paul as his former student and current partner in crime, Pinkman.

For his part on the series, Paul earned three Emmys in the supporting actor category.

The film, written and directed by creator Vince Gilligan and produced by Sony TV, will focus on Jesse, presumably after his escape from Neo-Nazi captivity in the series finale in which Walt died.

Advertising

It is yet to be known if Bryan Cranston’s Walter White will be a part of this film.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 It doesn't look real: James Cameron on Aquaman's depiction of underwater life
2 The Wife movie review: Glenn Close is phenomenal in the Björn Runge directorial
3 Sonchiriya director Abhishek Chaubey: Have been influenced by Bandit Queen and Paan Singh Tomar