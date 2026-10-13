Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte dies by suicide at 34

Actor RJ Mitte, who was best known for playing Walter White Jr in the television show Breaking Bad, died on Monday at age 34 in Brownsville, Texas.

The talent management agency representing the actor shared a statement that read, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” the statement said. As per a report by People, his representative said that the actor died by suicide.

Mitte’s role as Walter White Jr earned him a lot of acclaim, as he drew from his real life to play the character with cerebral palsy. In the show, he played the son of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, a terminally ill high school teacher who slips into a life of crime by turning into a drug lord.