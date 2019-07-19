Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker get married

Toggle Menu
Bradley Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Amy Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on The Handmaid’s Tale, the hit Hulu series.

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker got married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

With a nod to The Handmaid’s Tale, Amy Landecker announced on Instagram that she is “of Bradley,” elopement style.

Landecker said Thursday she wed her fellow Handmaid co-star Bradley Whitford with their children and dogs, Izzy and Otis, as witnesses. They were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The groom wore a blue suit jacket. The bride held a bouquet and tied the knot in a blue print day dress.

Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on The Handmaid’s Tale, the hit Hulu series. Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news.

