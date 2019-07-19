Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker get married

With a nod to The Handmaid’s Tale, Amy Landecker announced on Instagram that she is “of Bradley,” elopement style.

Advertising

Landecker said Thursday she wed her fellow Handmaid co-star Bradley Whitford with their children and dogs, Izzy and Otis, as witnesses. They were married by political activist Ady Barkan at the courthouse in Santa Barbara.

The groom wore a blue suit jacket. The bride held a bouquet and tied the knot in a blue print day dress.

Whitford plays Joseph Lawrence and Landecker played Mrs. Mackenzie on The Handmaid’s Tale, the hit Hulu series. Representatives for the couple confirmed the happy news.