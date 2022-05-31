scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Bradley Cooper is unrecognisable as Leonard Bernstein in biopic Maestro

Netflix on Monday shared four pictures from the set of Maestro on social media which trace the life of a young Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) with his wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan).

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 31, 2022 1:29:43 pm
Bradley CooperBradley Cooper as composer Leonard Bernstein in Maestro movie. (Photo: netflix/Twitter)

Netflix has released the first images from its upcoming film Maestro, based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

Cooper plays Bernstein and Mulligan stars as stage and TV actor Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of the late conductor.

The streamer on Monday shared four pictures from the set of Maestro on social media which trace the life of a young Bernstein (Cooper) with his wife Felicia (Carey Mulligan).

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...Premium
Rajya Sabha Polls: Heartburn in Congress; party straying from Udaipur res...
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar dataPremium
Explained: Securing your Aadhaar data
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...Premium
Speedy recovery, good take-up across classes: Executive vice president-co...
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusionPremium
Behind Aadhaar flip flop: Plaints, confusion
More Premium Stories >>

The stills also showcase Cooper as an elderly Bernstein as he conducts an orchestra.

According to Netflix, Maestro will chronicle 30 years of Bernstein’s life who rose to fame after he was tasked with conducting the New York Philharmonic when he was 25. His career skyrocketed when he wrote and composed the music for the iconic Steven Spielberg film West Side Story.

The movie portrays a love story between Leonard and Felicia from when they met in 1946 and through a 25-year marriage and three children: Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons.

Maestro also marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since 2018’s A Star Is Born, another film on a musical artist in which he also starred.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The upcoming film also stars Maya Hawke and Matt Bomer and features a script co-written by Cooper and Academy Award-winning scribe Josh Singer of Spotlight fame.

Maestro is produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022 looks
Cannes 2022: All of Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks. Which is your favourite?
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement