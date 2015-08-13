Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk enjoy Italian Vacation

Hollywood superstar Bradley Cooper and his model girlfriend Irina Shayk were enjoying their vacation in Italy.

While spending their time together on the Amalfi Coast, the two were spotted sharing kisses, reported Ace Showbiz.

The “American Sniper” actor, 40, showed off his muscular body in orange shorts and black swim goggles. Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model looked sensuous in a mismatching two-piece bikini, flaunting her model figure.

She completed her look by putting her hair in a ponytail.

The hot couple was photographed sharing a kiss. The two were also seen joking with each other before swimming together around the shoreline.

Cooper started dating Shayk after he broke up with Suki Waterhouse in March. The two were first romantically linked when they were seen in the audience of Broadway’s “Finding Neverland” back in April.

The two have since been caught on camera getting engaged in passionate PDA on a number of occasions.

