Bradley Cooper gets emotional about losing his dad to cancer

Actor Bradley Cooper opened up about his father’s struggle with cancer. Actor Bradley Cooper opened up about his father’s struggle with cancer.

Actor Bradley Cooper opened up about his father’s struggle with cancer.

The 41-year-old actor, whose father died from cancer in 2011, gave an emotional speech about his loss at a star studded gala celebrating the launch of tech guru Sean Parker’s new cancer research foundation, reported People magazine.

“I just want to tell you about my father Charles J Cooper, he passed away from lung cancer in 2011. I was in a very lucky position because I was able to put everything on hold in all aspects of my life and completely focus on taking care of him,” he said.

The star described the process of treating his father’s cancer as “just simply overwhelming, incredibly stressful, complex and all consuming.”

“I can’t even imagine how much more difficult it is for those patients and the families that are less fortunate than I was that simply can’t afford to pay for both treatment and rent,” he added.

Cooper promised that he and Parker will soon come up with a new initiative to help lessen the burden on both patients and their families so that they can focus on treatment.

The “American Sniper” actor was joined by celebs like John Legend, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and Sean Penn for the Parker Foundation’s launch.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App