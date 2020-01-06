Brad Pitt thanks co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in Globes speech, jokes about Titanic scene

Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his first acting Globe since winning 1996 for 12 Monkeys. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP) Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his first acting Globe since winning 1996 for 12 Monkeys. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

Brad Pitt won the Golden Globes for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and took this opportunity to thank his “partner-in-crime”, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor also joked about DiCaprio’s most famous role as Jack in Titanic. The actor said had it been him instead of Rose (Kate Winslet), he “would’ve shared the raft” in the final moments of the period disaster romance.

In the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Pitt plays Cliff Booth, the skilled stuntman and best friend of DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton.

Pitt also acknowledged fellow nominees, thanking them for inspiring him.

“When I was starting out these names Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself.”

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020 winners LIVE UPDATES

The actor then went on to thank DiCaprio. Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his co-stars accept awards, get up and thank him profusely,” Pitt said.

“I know why he’s an all-star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you.

Pitt brought his speech to an end with an appeal for kindness.

“If you have the chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it.”

It is the second time that Pitt has won a Golden Globes. He won in the same category for his role in 1995’s Twelve Monkeys.

The annual awards show was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App