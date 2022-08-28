scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Quentin Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit and its backlash in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: ‘He had no respect for…’|Scene Stealer

Today's installment of Scene Stealer is all about the hilarious but polarising Bruce Lee bit in Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed love letter to Hollywood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

bruce leeMike Moh as Bruce Lee in the movie.

While there are many sequences from Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) that have had a lasting impact, the one which has remained in my memory, and also generated a fair amount of controversy, is the part where Mike Moh confronts Brad Pitt’s stuntman character Cliff Booth, as essays the late Bruce Lee.

The almost five-minute sequence has a hilarious, bordering-on-spoof take on the icon that was Bruce Lee. Upon its release, the scene (understandably) outraged Bruce Lee’s family as well as his die-hard fans. But taken in its full context, it makes sense that Brad’s Cliff was able to ultimately overpower Bruce, as later in the movie he had to single-handedly tackle three psychopaths.

Also Read |When Quentin Tarantino was inspired by Kamal Haasan’s film

The sequence portrays Bruce as a self-centered narcissist who keeps bragging about his ‘lethal weapons’ (read his hands). While Mike’s mannerisms as Lee was spot-on, it was the sounds that he made as he readied himself to battle Cliff that had the audience in splits, and even as an admirer of Lee for the artiste that he was, one couldn’t help but admit that the whole part played out like comedy gold.

Speaking about the backlash the movie faced for the sequence, Tarantino had said on the Joe Rogan Podcast, “I can understand his daughter having a problem with it. It’s her f***ing father, alright, I get that. Everybody else: Go suck a d**k.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict

He then went on to elaborate why and how the whole thing played out the way it did, and why was Bruce shown in a negative light: “Cliff gives Bruce no resistance whatsoever and Bruce knocks Cliff on his ass. There are four different ways Bruce could’ve come at him the second time, and Cliff would’ve had little defense. But most of the time if a guy has a particular move and it looks like the other dude is a big mouth who can’t defend himself, they do the first move again a second time. But now Cliff knows what it is. He prepares for it and throws [Bruce] into the car. He just tricked him. Bruce realises he got tricked.”

Referencing to Matthew Polly’s book, Bruce Lee: A Life, the filmmaker said that Bruce showed little to no respect for American stuntmen.

“Bruce had nothing but disrespect for stuntmen. He was always hitting them with his feet, he was always tagging — it’s called tagging when you hit a stuntman for real. And he was always tagging them with his feet, he was always tagging them with his fist, and it got to the point where (people began saying) ‘I refuse to work with him,’” the director had said at the time.

Advertisement

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood minted big bucks at the box office, earning a whopping 375 million dollars of its 96 million-dollar budget.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:36:55 am
Next Story

When Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman spoke about terminally ill children instead of his cancer diagnosis: ‘It’s a humbling experience…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar turns 42: Revisiting her love story with Farhan Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement