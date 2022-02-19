Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling stake in their French vineyard, accuses her of causing him ‘gratuitous harm’

Brad Pitt sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they had bought together — and where they were married — to a Russian businessman.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Pitt said Jolie broke their agreement not to sell their interests in Chateau Miraval without the other’s consent by selling her stake to a unit of Stoli Group, a spirits maker controlled by oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Also read | Brad Pitt gets joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

The Oscar-winning couple in 2008 had bought a controlling interest in Miraval, which is in the village of Correns in southeastern France, between Marseille and Nice. They were married there in 2014.

Pitt, 58, said he had “poured money and sweat equity” into making Miraval among the world’s most highly regarded makers of rose wine, with annual revenue exceeding $50 million, the complaint said.

He accused Jolie, 46, of seeking “unearned windfall profits” from his work, while inflicting “gratuitous harm.”

Lawyers for Jolie did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.