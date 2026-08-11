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Brad Pitt says he had suicidal thoughts amid ‘family troubles’: ‘Didn’t see a way out’
Brad Pitt opened up about how overwhelming emotional pain affected his mental health and left him briefly understanding suicide as “relief” from the pain.
Once regarded as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation became one of the industry’s most closely followed break-ups. Over the years, both actors have spoken about the personal toll of their split, with Pitt now opening up about a difficult period in his life and the impact it had on his mental health.
‘Never been suicidal except for one little period’
In an interview with Esquire, Pitt said he was a “congenital optimist”. However, he recalled one period when the emotional pain became so overwhelming that he understood why someone might see suicide as a form of relief. “I was never suicidal in any way. It was just not my makeup. In fact, if I have any afflictions, it’s probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it’s also got me – I’ve walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism,” he said.
While he chose not to elaborate on the circumstances, Pitt said “family stuff” contributed to the deterioration of his mental health. Recalling the darkest period, he said, “I’ve never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that, I wasn’t going to act on this, but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, ‘Oh, OK, now I understand.’ I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in.”
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‘I have to live again’
Pitt also revealed that he had maintained sobriety for seven years before returning to drinking, though he said he now approaches it in a more moderate and controlled way. Meanwhile, Jolie recently spoke about her personal life in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, revealing that she has not dated since her divorce from Pitt. “I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”
Jolie and Pitt began dating in 2005 and married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, beginning a prolonged legal battle that included disputes over custody and other matters. Their divorce was finalised in December 2024, nearly eight years after Jolie filed for divorce. The former couple share six children.
Disclaimer: This article discusses personal accounts of emotional distress and mental health struggles, including mentions of suicidal thoughts. Content touching on psychological well-being is provided for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health advice. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or experiencing distress, please reach out to a qualified professional or seek support using the resources below.
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