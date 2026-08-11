Brad Pitt says he had suicidal thoughts amid ‘family troubles’: ‘Didn’t see a way out’

Once regarded as one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation became one of the industry’s most closely followed break-ups. Over the years, both actors have spoken about the personal toll of their split, with Pitt now opening up about a difficult period in his life and the impact it had on his mental health.

‘Never been suicidal except for one little period’

In an interview with Esquire, Pitt said he was a “congenital optimist”. However, he recalled one period when the emotional pain became so overwhelming that he understood why someone might see suicide as a form of relief. “I was never suicidal in any way. It was just not my makeup. In fact, if I have any afflictions, it’s probably being a congenital optimist. Which has helped many times, and it’s also got me – I’ve walked foolishly head-on into a Mack truck because of my optimism,” he said.