Brad Pitt reveals he spent years with ‘low-grade depression’: ‘I always felt very alone in my life’

Hollywood star Brad Pitt prioritised his health after he separated from wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. After the much-publicised split, the actor got sober and spent a year-and-a-half in Alcoholics Anonymous, which was made up of a ‘private and selective’ group. He also said in a new GQ profile that he had been living with a ‘low-grade depression’ for years.

Brad Pitt said, “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next. I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self — the beauty and the ugly — that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.” He added, “I always felt very alone in my life. Alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.” He mentioned that making and consuming art makes ‘him feel less alone’ in the world.

Brad also said that he has gone through severe lifestyle changes in the past few years. After his separation in 2016, he worked on getting sober again. The actor was married to Angelina Jolie from 2014 till 2016 and are parents to six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

“I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe,” he said, adding, “Because I’d seen things of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.” Apart from alcohol, the actor also cut cigarettes out of his life completely during the pandemic. “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.” During the course of the interview, Brad Pitt also mentioned that everyone’s ‘hearts are just broken’.

Brad Pitt will next be seen in Bullet Train, an action-comedy thriller in which he plays the role of an an assassin.