Brad Pitt reveals he almost played Neo in The Matrix

Actor Keanu Reeves’s fan-favourite cybercriminal and computer programmer Neo was once supposed to be played by Brad Pitt.

The 56-year-old actor, who is having a golden run this award season winning all the major best actor in a supporting role trophies for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, said he was approached for the first film in the franchise directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski.

According to Collider, Pitt made the revelation during a stage interview with Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

“I did pass on ‘The Matrix’. I took the red pill. That’s the only one I’m naming. I wasn’t offered two or three. Only the first one. Just to clarify that,” he said when Maltin quizzed him about films he had passed on.

The actor added that he never likes discussing the topic of his overlooked projects.

“I come from a place, maybe it’s my upbringing, if I didn’t get it, then it wasn’t mine. I really believe (the role) was never mine. It’s not mine. It was someone else’s and they go and make it.

“I really do believe in that. If we were doing a show on the great movies I’ve passed on, we would need two nights.”

Reeves, who played the hacker-turned-saviour-of-the-world for three films, is now returning for the fourth installment.

Lana is attached to direct the new movie which is scheduled to be released in May 21, 2021.

