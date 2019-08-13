Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Brad Pitt: Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton rely on each other

Brad Pitt will soon be seen as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt plays a stuntman to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton. The film is set the 1960s when the relationship of an actor and his stuntman was considered quite sacred.

Talking about the same, Pitt said, “Our characters are based on an actor-stuntman relationship – spending entire careers together was much more prevalent at that time. We talked about Steve McQueen and Bud Ekins, who were a strong team with The Great Escape, and we talked about Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham. In fact, we got to talk to Burt about that, which was a real joy.”

From what we have seen in the trailers, the relationship shared between Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters is quite essential to the film. Their bond as artistes and people is what holds them together. “There was just a tighter bond between the two – where we’re more transitory in that way today. Cliff and Rick really rely on each other. The down time is more grueling than the actual work at times, so to have a friend, to have a partner, was all-important. It’s even all-important now.”

This is Pitt’s second outing with ace director Quentin Tarantino. The two have earlier worked on the 2009 film Inglorious Basterds. The film marks Pitt’s first outing with DiCaprio and many have called this a casting coup. Alongside the two actors, the film also stars Margot Robbie who plays actor Sharon Tate.

Apart from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt will also be seen in Ad Astra where he plays an astronaut.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood releases in India on August 15.