Brad Pitt gets joint custody of kids with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie had previously expressed her disapproval over the judge presiding over the case. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

In a tentative ruling by a California court judge, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has gotten joint custody of his children with his ex-wife and Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, as reported by BBC. The report states that the ruling will “significantly increase” Pitt’s time with his children. As per Page Six, this ruling is a “tentative decision.”

In an earlier report by AP, it was reported that Jolie is unhappy with Judge John Ouderkirk as he has refused to allow the children to testify for themselves. She also sought to disqualify the judge saying that “he declined to hear evidence she says is relevant to the children’s safety and well-being before issuing a tentative ruling,” as per The Associated Press.

The same report also stated that if Judge Ouderkirk’s tentative custody decision is made final, Jolie will appeal it.

Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The oldest Maddox is not subject to the decision of custody. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and the couple has been engaged in a court battle for custody since then.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2014.