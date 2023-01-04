scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Brad Pitt celebrates birthday, New Year with designer Ines de Ramon in Mexico. See their photos

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was previously married to actor Jennifer Aniston, and then to Angelina Jolie. His divorce with Jolie was finalised in 2019.

brad pittBrad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are said to be in a relationship since last year. (Photo: AP, Ines/Instagram)
Hollywood heatthrob Brad Pitt is said to be dating Ines de Ramon, who was the former wife of Vampires Diaries star Paul Wesley. Ines is said to be a jewelry designer, and the two are said to be dating since late last year.

Pitt and Ramon celebrated the actor’s birthday together in December, and then the two rang in the new year together as well. The couple apparently were also spotted attending a Bono concert.

In the latest photos doing the rounds, and obtained first by Page Six, Pitt is seen relaxing at the beachside with a book as Ines quietly sits beside him in a sarong. The picture is said to have been taken in Mexico, where the two spent New Year’s.

 

Pitt has also reportedly introduced Ines to his circle of friends, including the likes of supermodel Cindy Crawford and actor-activist Sean Penn. Pitt was earlier rumoured to be dating model Emily Ratajkowski. However, those turned out to be mere rumours. Meanwhile, the actor has been clicked on several occasions with Ines.

Also Read |Brad Pitt will respond to Angelina Jolie’s claims he choked their child, struck another in court: Lawyer

Brad Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston, and then to Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt’s divorce was finalised in 2019. He shares six children with Jolie — Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt. Jolie and Pitt parted on bitter terms, with Jolie claiming the actor abused her and one of their children, in one of her court filings.

On the work front, Pitt was last seen in the polarising Damien Chazelle film Babylon based on old-time Hollywood. He has also produced She Said and Blonde, that are already creating buzz for the upcoming Oscars.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:31 IST
