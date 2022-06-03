scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
Brad Pitt's Bullet Train to release in India in August

Brad Pitt's action comedy film Bullet Train will be released in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 7:00:27 am
New poster of Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train movie.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s upcoming film Bullet Train will make its debut in Indian theatres on August 5, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday. In a statement, the studio said the action comedy film will be released in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

David Leitch, known for movies like Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, has directed the film, which is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by author Kotaro Isaka.

Pitt features as a seasoned assassin, Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once onboard, he and the other competing assassins onboard discover that their objectives are all connected.

Bullet Train also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

