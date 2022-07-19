scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Brad Pitt battles assassins in David Leitch’s Bullet Train

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt plays Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to get a job done well before he finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board the bullet train.

By: Reuters | Berlin |
July 19, 2022 9:00:04 pm
Brad Pitt's Bullet TarainThe poster of Brad Pitt-starrer Bullet Train. (Photo: SonyPicsIndia/Twitter)

Hollywood star Brad Pitt fights off assassins on a high speed train travelling across Japan in action thriller Bullet Train, reuniting with his former stuntman turned director David Leitch.

Pitt plays Ladybug, an unlucky assassin who wants to get a job done well before he finds himself battling a range of dangerous opponents, all with missions connected to his, on board the bullet train.

Based on Kotaro Isaka’s 2010 novel, the film also stars Sandra Bullock, Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“Dave actually was my stunt man in ’98…We met on ‘Fight Club’ and he trained me for the fight and it worked so well,” Pitt told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, about Leitch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

Also Read |Brad Pitt reveals he spent years with ‘low-grade depression’: ‘I always felt very alone in my life’

“We went on with that pairing till about ’04 with a bunch of other films, and then he left me to do other things, and now it’s come back full circle so it’s really nice for me to have him as the boss now.” The film features plenty of stunts and fight scenes as the assassins all seek to get hold of a briefcase.

David Leitch, who directed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, said he sought to balance the film’s violence with comedy. “It’s always a balance of tone in a movie…I think creating a heightened world… allows us to get away with more things,” he said. “So we’re in this sort of comic book world, this escapist fantasy world and we can play with some of those darker ideas.”

The film’s cast and crew are promoting Bullet Train in Europe this week ahead of its global release in early August. “I didn’t even realise it’s been like three years because we’ve been in lockdown and haven’t brought anything to a table in a while,” Brad Pitt said of returning to the promotional trail.

“It’s just nice. We all put everything we had into telling the story. It’s come together…and it’s really nice to now let it go, hopefully people will be enjoying it together in the theatre, laughing.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

Shinde's direct election move a strike at Cong, NCP hold on grass-roots

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

UP civic worker, sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart, reinstated

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s latest dreamy photos from their Maldives vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement