Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dances to Vegas by Doja Cat, video goes viral

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is slowly making her presence on social media. Currently, she is grabbing eyeballs for her dance moves. The 16-year-old has taken the internet by storm with her latest video where she’s grooving to “Vegas” by Doja Cat from the soundtrack of the upcoming biopic, Elvis.

Shiloh uploaded the video on her YouTube channel. The teenager has been associated with the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles for some time now. She’s also featured in a number of videos from the studio that has collaborated with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez. It is also know from bringing together choreographers like Hamilton Evans, Tobias Ellehammer, and James Combo Marino.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt made news in October 2021 when she attended the premiere of Eternals with her mother Angelina Jolie and her siblings. First, she and her sister Zahara made a striking statement by re-wearing Angelina’s dresses at the LA screening for the Marvel movie; Shiloh did that again at the London premiere with a revamped version of a black and white Dior Dress which her mother donned in 2019.

Angelina Jolie poses with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox at the London screening of Eternals. (Photo: Reuters/File) Angelina Jolie poses with her children Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox at the London screening of Eternals. (Photo: Reuters/File)

Daughter of Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh’s striking resemblance with her mother continues to make headlines.