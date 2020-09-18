Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite for a good cause

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite after 15 years. (Photo: CORE videos/Facebook)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston surprised their fans recently as the duo reunited for a virtual project. Brad and Jennifer came together for a table read of the 1982 teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and as they performed their scenes together, fans could not help but cheer for them.

The event was organised as a fundraiser for Sean Penn’s non-profit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort, and the stars who joined the event included Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia Labeouf, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Penn himself. Penn starred in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

While this was a star-studded table read, fans were excited to see Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who were once the ‘It couple’. The two tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

At the table read, Jennifer read the character of Linda Barrett, which was originally played by Phoebe Cates and Brad read the character of Brad Hamilton, which was originally played by Judge Reinhold. Fans could not keep calm as the two enacted their scenes. The event was streamed LIVE on Facebook.

This was the first time in 15 years since the couple’s much-publicised divorce that they were seen on the same platform. Earlier in the year, they were photographed backstage at the SAG awards as they exchanged pleasantries. Both of them won awards that night, Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

