Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion photos at SAG Awards 2020 go viral

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. (Photo: SAG/Twitter). Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020. (Photo: SAG/Twitter).

Hollywood stars and former partners Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a small reunion backstage at the recently held Screen Actors Guild Awards. The photos show the couple exchanging a light moment. The pictures have been going viral on the internet since they were first released online.

Both Pitt and Aniston bagged an award each for their performances in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, respectively.

Also read | Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Complete list of winners

Brad Pitt accepted the award for playing stuntman Cliff Booth in the Quentin Tarantino directorial Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his speech, the actor said, “I’m going to add this to my Tinder profile. Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part, a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Also see photos | SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Joaquin Phoenix and others attend

Earlier, Brad Pitt had spoken about running into his former wife at one of the awards ceremony and said, “I’ll run into Jen! She’s a good friend! It’s the most important reunion of her year. That was a play on Friends, anyways!”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd