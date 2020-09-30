Amazon Prime Video plans to release Borat's sequel before the US election. (Photo: AP)

Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan that Amazon Prime Video plans to release before the US election.

The streaming giant confirmed on Tuesday that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film. It’s reportedly titled: Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Reports have steadily accumulated about the project throughout the summer as it was filmed in secret during the coronavirus pandemic. In early July, Rudy Giuliani called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen after an interview in which Cohen emerged in character. Giuliani told Page Six: “This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace.”

In June, Cohen appeared at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing as a sponsor of the event. He led the crowd in a racially charged singalong.

Sacha Baron Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series Da Ali G Show. The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed 262 million dollars worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

