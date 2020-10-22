Borat 2 review roundup: Here’s what critics are saying about the Sacha Baron Cohen-starrer

Borat 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The first reviews of the second Borat movie, titled Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, are out. So far, the film has received mostly positive reviews.

It holds a score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm proves Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedic creation remains a sharp tool for exposing the most misguided — or outright repugnant — corners of American culture.”

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm has Sacha’s Borat Sagdiyev character returning to America. The original film, released in 2006, was about the titular fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan, who is sent to the United States by his government to make a documentary on the country.

In the sequel, Borat returns to a very different America, which is much more divisive. Borat is explicitly political the second time around.

CNN.com’s Brian Lowry wrote, “Sacha Baron Cohen hasn’t lost the power to deliver audacious surprises, with enough explosive, not-suitable-for-anywhere laughs to power through the flatter patches this sort of exercise inevitably yields.”

Forbes’s Scott Mendelson mentioned in his review, “A surprisingly on-point spoof of the “legacy sequel” that also operates, in its skewed way, as a “darker, grittier” follow-up.”

Metro UK’s Larushka Ivan-Zadeh noted, “This is Sacha Baron Cohen’s funniest, edgiest, greatest movie since Borat 1. Very niiiice.”

However, not all critics were enamoured of the film.

New York Times’ Devika Girish argued, “Unlike the curiosity that seemed to motivate Cohen in the previous film, here the goal appears to be to goad people to confirm what we already know.”

The Times’ Kevin Maher wrote, “A ramshackle film that’s not potent enough to be satire or smart enough to be zany character comedy and just falls, splat, somewhere hopelessly, blandly, in the middle.”

Borat 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

