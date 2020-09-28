The title of Borat 2 is apparently out. (Photo: 20th Century Studios)

The official title of the second Borat movie was recently revealed. A listing on the WGA website, which is now deleted, revealed that the Sacha Baron Cohen-starrer is apparently called Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Earlier this month, Collider reported that the sequel to Borat was already shot and even screened.

The first film’s full title was Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. A comedy drama, it was directed by Larry Charles and written by Sacha Baron Cohen and Jay Roach.

Cohen’s Borat was a fictional Kazakh journalist who travelled to the US to make a documentary on his experience with Americans and America. The film featured unscripted interactions of Borat with real-life Americans who did not know they were in a movie.

Sacha Baron Cohen has mastered the art of getting real-life people to embarrass themselves on camera. He perfected this art with Showtime’s Who is America? series in which, among other stuff, he got Dick Cheney to sign a waterboarding kit.

It is not clear if Larry Charles will return to direct the sequel.

