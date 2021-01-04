Bond girl and That ’70s Show actor Tanya Roberts passes away

Tanya Roberts died on Sunday. Here is a still from A view to Kill featuring her. (Photo: MGM)

Tanya Roberts, who played the role of Bond girl Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore’s 007 in 1985’s A View to a Kill, has died at the age of 65, according to TMZ.

TMZ was told by Tanya’s representative that she was walking her dog on Christmas Eve and collapsed after returning home. She was hospitalised and put on a ventilator. The actor died on Sunday.

Apart from A View to a Kill, Tanya Roberts’ credits also included period sitcom That ’70s Show. She was also a part of several B movies like Night Eyes, Inner Sanctum, Legal Tender and Almost Pregnant, among others.

She was last seen in the Showtime comedy TV show Barbershop in 2005. Her last film outing was 1994’s Deep Down.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in New York City in 1955, Tanya Roberts was of Irish-Jewish descent. She was married to Barry Roberts from 1974 until he died in 2006. They had no children.