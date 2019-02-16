Bond 25’s release delayed again

The release of the upcoming James Bond film, Bond 25, has been further delayed by two months, Variety reported. It will now release on April 8, 2020. The film was delayed before too. It was earlier scheduled for a November 8, 2019 release before pushed back to February 14, 2020.

Advertising

Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for Beasts of No Nation and HBO’s True Detective, is attached as the film’s director. Previously, Slumdog Billionaire director Danny Boyle was going to direct it and it was his exit had prompted the first delay.

This will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the British secret agent. He debuted in the role in 2006 with Casino Royale. Since then, he has starred in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

James Bond is a character that first appeared in the pages of a novel, called Casino Royale, which released in 1953. The character owes its conception to English author Ian Fleming.

According to Variety, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw are also reprising their roles from Spectre. Spectre was also a huge success with a 880.7 million dollar haul. Skyfall remains the highest worldwide grossing film in the franchise, earning 1.1 billion dollars.

Advertising

The hunt for a new James Bond is on in the meanwhile, with names like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Aidan Turner among others being the fan favourites. There have also been talks of a female James Bond. There has been no official confirmation from the studios as of now.