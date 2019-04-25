Bond 25: Rami Malek assures Bond won’t have an ‘easy ride’

The team of Bond 25 gathered in Jamaica to launch their film, but despite fans’ expectations, the title of the film was not revealed. But the big announcement came in the form of the revelation that Rami Malek will indeed be a part of Bond 25.

It was earlier speculated that Malek will be playing the antagonist in the film, but there was no confirmation about the same. Malek joined the event via video and left a message for Bond, and by all means, one can be sure that the actor will be playing the villain in the film. He menacingly said, “I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in his 25th outing.”

After his video message, the cast and the director could sense the chills that Rami Malek will be bringing to the table through his character. Daniel Craig was visibly surprised after Malek’s message.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

Among the other cast announcements, it was revealed that Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes will return to reprise their roles.

The new cast members include Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Billy Magnussen.

We’ve been expecting you. 007 himself, Daniel Craig, is at the #BOND25 Live Reveal in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/F6KLGA9X5s — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

The event was held in Jamaica for a special reason. It was here that Ian Fleming penned his Bond novels, so the team decided to honour his memory by launching the film at the island. Bond 25 will be shot in Jamaica, London, Norway and Italy.

The event was live streamed on YouTube and Twitter and apart from the cast, director Cary Fukunaga and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were also in attendance. Barbara revealed that the film will begin with Bond on a break from his service as he is relaxing in Jamaica. She also said that Jamaica is “Bond’s spiritual home.”

Bond 25 marks Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as James Bond. It is speculated that this will be his last appearance as the iconic character.