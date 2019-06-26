Bond 25: First footage from upcoming Daniel Craig film is out

The first footage from upcoming James Bond film Bond 25 has been released by the makers and it is enough to get viewers excited for Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic character. The behind-the-scenes footage from the filming in Jamaica features actors Jeffrey Wright and Lashana Lynch alongside Craig. Director Cary Fukunaga can also be seen in the video.

The title of the film is yet to be revealed.

Bond 25 was launched in Jamaica in April. The final cast of the film was announced here and the filming began soon after. The filming hit a roadblock after Daniel Craig was injured on set. Later, a man was reportedly arrested for hiding a camera in the women’s washroom on the set of the film in England.

The obstacles seem to be over now as Prince Charles recently visited Pinewood Studios, Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, where Bond 25 is being shot.

The film had earlier faced some difficulties in terms of delay after director Danny Boyle quit the project due to creative differences. Boyle recently told Variety that he does not regret leaving the film. He said, “When you’re undertaking something like that, you have to all be on the same page. You have to all agree about what you’re doing. We started to disagree about what we were doing. I’m very tight with the writer, in this case it was a writer I worked with many times. I loved what we were doing, it just wasn’t, I know there are catch-all’s but in this case, we had very different visions of it.”

Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes will return to reprise their roles. The new cast members include Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Billy Magnussen.

Bond 25 is the 25th film of the franchise and marks Daniel Craig’s fifth outing as the character. The film is scheduled to release in April 2020