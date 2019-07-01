Bond 25 first look: Daniel Craig gets ready to save the world one last time

The shooting of Daniel Craig starrer Bond 25 is in full swing. Recently, the makers shared the first look of Daniel from the upcoming Bond movie.

Dressed in a grey suit, Daniel looked ready to save the world one last time as he drove the famous Aston Martin V8 in Whitehall, London. The official Twitter handle of the movie shared a couple of photos from the sets of the film as well as a short clip.

In the over-ten second video, we see James Bond driving the classic black-brown Aston Martin; the camera cuts abruptly as soon as Daniel gets out of the car. The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Daniel Craig and the @astonmartin V8 on location for #Bond25.”

During the shoot, Daniel Craig also had a chance to meet the Household Cavalry. Looking all business-like, Daniel was seen striking a pose for the camera along with an army man. The photo’s caption read, “Daniel Craig meets the Household Cavalry (@HCav1660) @ArmyInLondon. #Bond25.” There was also a standalone picture of the Household Cavalry with a clapboard ready to call the shot.

On Monday, the Twitter handle of the movie shared a photo of the Bond star announcing that director Cary Fukunaga and Daniel Craig are currently filming Bond 25 in London. The photo caption read, “007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the #Bond25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic @astonmartin V8, first seen in a Bond film in THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS.”

Tentatively titled Bond 25, the spy movie will see British star Daniel Craig donning the suit of James Bond one last time. This is the actor’s sixth outing as the iconic MI6 agent.

Bond 25 will release in the UK on April 3, 2020.