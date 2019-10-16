Bombshell new trailer: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman take on the controversial Roger Ailes case

The makers of Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman starrer Bombshell recently released the second trailer of the highly anticipated film. The movie is based on the real life story of how several female journalists came forward to expose the former FOX News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.

The released video is explosive as it doesn’t fear in naming names. Even current US President Donald Trump is featured via a television news channel. The footage is of course old.

By the looks of it, the movie is being pitched as a pacy investigative story, backed by three talented and powerful Hollywood biggies. However, only time will tell if the narrative comes through in the end.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Starring Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award® winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award® nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award® nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Directed by Emmy® Award winner Jay Roach and written by Academy Award® winner Charles Randolph.”

Recently, a television series featuring Russell Crowe as Ailes was also premiered called The Loudest Voice. The show received mixed reviews.

Bombshell releases on December 20 in the US.