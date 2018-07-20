Bohemain Rhapsody trailer: Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury is the gift that Queen fans deserve

Bohemian Rhapsody trailer: Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury has us waiting for November 2. Bohemian Rhapsody trailer: Rami Malek’s Freddie Mercury has us waiting for November 2.

The official trailer of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is here and it is truly as riveting as one would have expected. The short teaser that was launched a few months ago gave us a glimpse of Rami Malek as the lead Queen singer and with this two-and-a-half-minute trailer, the audience finally gets a chance to witness the legendary life of Mercury on screen.

The trailer traces Freddie’s journey from his early days in the band to the making of some legendary songs by Queen. We see the making of “Bohemian Rhapsody” when the entire band kept recording “Galileo” in different ways. We also see the making of “We Will Rock You” that is a crowd pleaser to this day.

One of the biggest questions that was raised after the Bohemian Rhapsody teaser came out was, if the film will cover Freddie’s personal life and his struggle with HIV during his last days. The first teaser only focused on his heterosexual relationships and that angered his fans as Freddie was a cultural icon for many movements across the world. Freddie announced his struggles with HIV during his last days and was known to have an impact on raising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

This trailer also explores the different relationships Mercury lived through. We also see a hint that the film will talk about Freddie’s last days as well. One of the highlights of the film is surely going to be the Live Aid concert of 1985 where Queen mesmerised an audience of over 2 billion people.

Bohemian Rhapsody releases on November 2.

