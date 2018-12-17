Bohemian Rhapsody becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of British rock band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury, has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time.

The film became a champion at the box office by earning 608 million dollars globally and 175 million dollars domestically since its November 2 release, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Rami Malek essays the role of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and while Malek was praised for his portrayal, the film had mixed reviews from the critics who felt that it did not do complete justice with Mercury’s life. Besides, he is also nominated for a Golden Globe.

Bohemian Rhapsody also had a turbulent production to screen transition as director Brian Singer was fired just before the shooting completed, though he retained the credit.

The film’s success, in part, has also made the song Bohemian Rhapsody the most-streamed track of the twentieth century.

The song overtook the likes of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’Mine,” and is now also the most streamed classic rock song of all time, record company Universal Music Group said in a statement earlier.