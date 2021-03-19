Bob Odenkirk-starrer thriller Nobody to release in India on April 9

Bob Odenkirk’s action thriller Nobody has a release date in India. It will hit theatres on April 9. The film has Odenkirk playing the role of a mild-mannered man whose darker instincts awaken after an incident. The film is directed by Russian filmmaker Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick scribe Derek Kolstad.

After thieves break into his home, Hutch (Odenkirk) refuses to hit them even when he has the chance, as he is trying to avoid violence. But his decision disappoints his son (Gage Munroe) and wife (Connie Nielsen) and begin to distance themselves away from him.

This prompts Hutch to embrace his inner demons and darkness and the skills he had suppressed. The trailers and promos promise a thrilling actioner with dramatic heft. And seeing Odenkirk, best known for playing the role of sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the megahit TV series Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, playing an unlikely action star is going to be interesting.

RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd also star.

The official synopsis reads, “When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.”