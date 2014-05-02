Bob Geldof, Jeanne Marine engaged?

Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof is reportedly engaged to his longterm girlfriend Jeanne Marine. Geldof, 62, began dating 49-year-old Marine after meeting at a dinner party in Paris, reported Daily Mirror. (Reuters)

The couple hope the news will give their family something to focus on following the death of Geldof’s daughter Peaches last month.

“Bob has proposed. She is over the moon. Jeanne Marine has been a rock and a tower of strength over this. I’m so excited for her I am bursting to tell someone.

“Bob and Jeanne have been through hell, but they are determined something positive will come out of it. After all the sadness, we need something to focus on which will bring joy and light,” a source said.

Marine apparently revealed the news to her close friends when the Texan model returned to the UK for Peaches’ recent funeral.

“I’ve just got back from Texas and accompanied Jeanne to the funeral. It was, of course, terribly sad, but she told me that Bob had asked her to marry him out of the blue.

“I’m so happy for her. It makes you realise we all have to value what we have,” the source added.

