Bo Peep returns in new Toy Story 4 teaser

Pixar has released a teaser and a synopsis for the fourth film in beloved animated film series, Toy Story. Titled Toy Story 4, the film will continue the story of Woody, Buzz and other sentient toys who now belong to Bonnie after Andy left them with the little girl when he went to college. Toy Story 3 released in 2010.

The first movie of the franchise was revolutionary in more ways than one. It was the first ever film to be wholly computer animated and had a heartfelt story which established Pixar’s name as the pioneer animation studio, prompting even Disney to acquire it.

The synopsis for Toy Story 4 suggests the film will focus on Bo Peep, a porcelain doll who was part of the cast in the first two movies and appeared briefly in the third. Previously a kind, gentle and ladylike figure, she is now independent and exuberant. She was Woody’s love-interest and the film will build upon their relationship.

“Bo’s taken control of her own destiny,” director Josh Cooley said in a statement. “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”

Annie Potts returns to voice Bo Peep. She says, “Bo Peep is modern, independent, capable and confident. Bo is written and conceived to be inspiring as she has weathered life’s ups and downs with grace. I aspire to be that.”

The film’s synopsis reads, “Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.”

Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Keanu Reeves are new additions to the voice cast that consists of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and others. Toy Story 4 releases on June 21, 2019.