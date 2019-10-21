Bloodshot trailer: Vin Diesel seeks vengeance in this superhero movie

The first trailer for Bloodshot is out. Starring Vin Diesel in the lead role, this film is a comic-book superhero film based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer have penned the script.

After Ray Garrison (Diesel) and his wife are murdered, he is resurrected by a team of scientists. Thanks to nanotechnology, he gains superhuman powers, though he does not remember his life prior to his murder. His memories come back and he seeks vengeance against the man who killed him and his wife.

Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce also star.

The trailer promises a film that is quite violent and a lot of action appears to involve lots of slow-motion scenes. The superhero has superhuman regeneration powers thanks to nanites injected in his blood, and is basically unstoppable for human soldiers so this creates for some spectacle.

Judging by the trailer, the film is visually good-looking with nicely mounted effects.

Dave Wilson is helming the film in his directing debut. Wilson is a VFX supervisor who is known for films like Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Bloodshot releases on February 21, 2020.