Bloodshot review roundup: Vin Diesel’s superhero debut gets tepid reception

Vin Diesel’s first stab at superhero cinema has produced mixed results. The film, helmed by VFX artist David SF Wilson, has Diesel starring as a marine who is revived by a team of scientists after being killed in action.

The character hails from a lesser-known comic book publisher Valiant Comics. Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer have penned the screenplay.

The movie also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce.

Bloodshot has received a 40 per cent rating at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Bloodshot gives Vin Diesel a solid opportunity to indulge in old-school action that should satisfy fans, even if the end result is disappointingly mediocre.”

San Francisco Chronicle’s Mick LaSalle wrote in his review, “”Bloodshot” is a lively and amiably stupid action movie, given an extra dose of atmosphere by the presence of Vin Diesel.”

The New York Times’ Ben Kenigsberg is of the opinion that “Diesel strikes the right balance of contemplation and meatheadedness, and Guy Pearce brings more conviction than is necessary to the role of a scientist who crows about how Ray is his “billion-dollar prototype.” Of the Pearce character’s other cyborgs — again, maybe not the technical term — K.T. (Eiza González) is the only one of remote interest.”

South China Morning Post’s James Mottram noted, “Vin Diesel can have his off days, and this derivative sci-fi is one of them. His turn as Ray Garrison is about as one note as they come. All muscles and mumbles and not much up top.”

Bloodshot releases on March 13 in India.

