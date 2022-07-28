scorecardresearch
Blonde trailer: Ana de Armas aims for an Oscar in Netflix’s NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic

Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Blonde will be released on Netflix on September 23.

July 28, 2022 8:08:35 pm
Ana de Armas in BlondeAna de Armas in a still from Blonde. (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer of its upcoming biopic of Marilyn Monroe titled Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas as the iconic star who was ‘watched by all and seen by none’, Blonde is directed by Andrew Dominik and is being touted as Netflix’s big Oscars play this year.

Shot in both black-and-white and colour, and in different aspect ratios, the film examines the real person behind Marilyn Monroe, the star. Essentially a montage set to the song “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the two-minute trailer features several glimpses of Monroe’s glamorous life, and also her personal struggles with fame and addiction.

Also read |The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe The Unheard Tapes movie review: Netflix film’s kooky conspiracy theories will appeal only to SSRians

“We worked on this film for hours, every single day for almost a year,” de Armas told Netflix Queue earlier. “I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We’d pore over every detail in the photo and debate what was happening in it. The first question was always, ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”

Blonde has been given a rare NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association. Dominik previously told Screen Daily, “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.” He also called it a ‘masterpiece’. “Blonde is the best movie in the world right now,” he said.

Bobby Cannavale and Adrien Brody co-star as Marilyn Monroe’s husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. The film will be released on Netflix on September 23, after premiering in competition at the Venice International Film Festival.

