Blonde teaser: Ana de Armas stuns as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film

The first teaser of Blonde, based on the life of American actor Marilyn Monroe, is out. Starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, the teaser opens with Ana sobbing in front of her vanity table and praying for ‘her’ to come, and when ‘she’ finally arrives, it is a sight to behold.

The teaser features some of Marilyn’s most iconic looks and moments. The song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” from Gentleman Prefer Blondes accompanies the teaser.

Blonde, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, is directed by Andrew Dominik.

Speaking about the film, Ana recently told Netflix Queue, “Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens. He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

Blonde’s synopsis reads, “The film boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.”

The film releases on Netflix on September 23.