Blinded by the Light trailer: Gurinder Chadha film is an ode to Bruce Springsteen’s greatness

The ‘Boss’ of rock and roll, Bruce Springsteen has been an inspiration to many over the years. And Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming directorial Blinded by the Light looks like a cinematic tribute to the legendary American singer.

Advertising

In the over two-minute trailer of Blinded by the Light, we are introduced to a young Pakistani hero who thinks that no one in the world understands him, but one fine day, when he chances upon Springsteen’s music, his life changes dramatically.

“You should be listening to our music before you start getting confused and hating yourself,” says a character to the male lead at one point in the clip. Going by similar dialogues alone, it’s not difficult to guess that Blinded by the Light is not your regular tribute movie, but the kind of film that will seek to find its character’s identity and go with him on a ride as he discovers his roots and motivations to be the person he ultimately wants to become.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer promises a good coming-of-age drama peppered with signature Gurinder Chadha comedic moments. And the music, will, in all likelihood, be great since the Mozart of Madras AR Rahman is involved.

Advertising

The movie features Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Kulvinder Ghir and Nell Williams among others in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Gurinder Chadha and Jamal Daniel.

Blinded by the Light will release on August 16 in the UK.