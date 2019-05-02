Blake Lively was almost cast in Mean Girls

Toggle Menu
The makers of Mean Girls considered casting Blake Lively as the ditzy Karen. The role eventually went to Amanda Seyfried. The film also starred Lindsay Lohan, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Blake Lively was almost cast as the ditzy Karen in the hit teen-comedy, Mean Girls.

Blake Lively could have starred in hit teen comedy Mean Girls, casting director of the film Marci Liroff has said.

The producers of the 2004 film considered casting Lively as the ditzy Karen. The role eventually went to Amanda Seyfried.

“We wanted Blake Lively, who hadn’t done the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants yet, for Karen.

“She came down to the final tests but, at some point, some of the filmmakers said to keep looking. Amanda Seyfried had read for Regina (played by Rachel McAdams) and we really liked her but then (producer) Lorne (Michaels) suggested, ‘Why don’t we make her Karen?'” Liroff told Cosmopolitan UK.

Mean Girls also starred Lindsay Lohan, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who also wrote the screenplay.

Besides Sisterhood… Lively also went on to star in a breakthrough role of Serene van der Woodsen in teen drama Gossip Girl.

