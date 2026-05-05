Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settle legal dispute out of court after 16 months: ‘We stand behind all survivors’

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have finally decided to put an end to their legal battle, which began in December 2024 when she filed a case of sexual harassment against him after their film It Ends With Us. The film, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller, revolved around a couple dealing with domestic abuse.

Blake and Justin issued a joint statement through their lawyers on Monday, hoping to end their legal dispute and the endless online discourse around it, once and for all. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind. The end product — the movie ‘It Ends with Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” read the statement.

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace,” the statement added. Their statement comes a week before the two were set to go to trial in New York. With their out-of-court settlement, the said trial no longer stands necessary.

Why did Blake sue Justin?

In December 2024, Blake sued Justin and his production house Wayfarer Films, which co-produced It Ends With Us, with her. In her lawsuit, Blake alleged that during the filming, Justin made inappropriate comments about her appearance, violated physical boundaries while filming an intimate scene, and pushed for nudity, against her wishes, during a scene in which her character was giving birth.

She further claimed that Justin spoke inappropriately about his sex life, and sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script and had not been agreed to. Her lawsuit also said producer Jamey Heath (CEO, Wayfarer Films) had watched her while she was topless, despite having been asked to turn away. However, Justin denied doing anything outside the realm of the normal creative process of making a movie.

In June last year, a Manhattan judge dismissed Blake’s sexual harassment claims. The judge also stated that creative artists like Justin “must have some amount of space to experiment within the bounds of an agreed script without fear of being held liable for sexual harassment”. However, he noted other claims made by Blake against Justin, and suggested they go into trial, which was scheduled for May 18.

What were Blake’s other claims against Justin?

Blake also alleged that in order to preemptively tackle her sexual harassment claims, Justin and his studio hired publicists to turn the public against her. Her lawyers said that campaign involved hiring a “digital army” to plant false negative content about her on social media, and feeding “manufactured content to unwitting reporters”.

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The lawsuit said the purpose was to “retaliate against Ms Lively by battering her image, harming her businesses, and causing her family severe emotional harm”. However, Justin denied these claims as well, counter-alleging Blake strategically manipulated his public image, partly by leveraging help from her famous friends, including actor-husband Ryan Reynolds and singer-best friend Taylor Swift.

Justin’s countersuit

In January last year, Justin filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and Ryan, claiming they designed a smear campaign against them. He also made allegations of defamation and extortion regarding the claims of sexual harassment against him. But the New York judge in June dismissed his countersuit, claiming that the nature of Blake’s initial claims protects them from counter allegations of defamation and extortion.

What happens now?

With both parties arriving at an out-of-court settlement, terms of which haven’t been disclosed by either, the May 18 trial is likely to not proceed. Their statement also reflects that both parties now want the ceaseless online discourse around their row to end at once. The lawsuit has brought tremendous harm to both their reputations, with some alleging Blake of manufacturing the entire smear campaign, while others calling out Justin for championing himself as a feminist earlier.

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Before directing It Ends With Us, Justin has penned two feminist books — Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity (2021) and Boys Will Be Human: A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be (2022). Blake seems to have moved on already, as she made a public appearance after a long time at the Met Gala red carpet, hours after settling the lawsuit with Justin on Monday.

DISCLAIMER: This report covers legal disputes involving allegations of sexual harassment and domestic abuse themes. While provided for informational purposes, these topics may be distressing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence or sexual misconduct, please reach out to professional support services or legal counsel for guidance.

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