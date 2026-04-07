Blake Lively breaks silence after setback in Justin Baldoni case: ‘Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera’

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni case: Days after facing a major setback when a federal judge dismissed most of her claims in her lawsuit against actor-director Justin Baldoni, including that he sexually harassed her on the sets of It Ends With Us (2024), Hollywood star Blake Lively has finally broken her silence and reacted to the court’s ruling. Expressing her gratitude to the court for ruling that the retaliation claims she brought deserved to go to a jury, Blake came down heavily on those who have described the lawsuit as “celebrity drama.”

Mentioning that the jury hearing is set to commence next month, she noted that she would finally get to tell her story in full at trial, asserting that the fight was not just for her but also for all those who couldn’t step up when they faced such mistreatment. “I brought this case because of the pervasive retaliation I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she pointed out.

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‘Don’t be distracted by digital soap opera’

Blake further hoped that the court’s ruling instils courage in those suffering in silence to speak up. “Don’t be distracted by the digital soap opera. The constant packaging of this lawsuit as a ‘celebrity drama’ is not only irresponsible, but it is by design: to keep you from seeing yourselves in my story. The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools,” the actor noted.

Pointing out that she’s, unfortunately, neither the first nor the last victim of retaliation and digital warfare, Blake stated that such attacks often aren’t even directed at celebrities, who hold the privilege to fight back, but rather at those without any such power. “If you have kids on phones, they are some of the most vulnerable. Protect them. Have conversations with them. Studies estimate that between 16 per cent and 58 per cent of women have experienced online abuse or stalking, with 97 per cent of gender-based violence service providers reporting technology-facilitated abuse in their cases,” she claimed.

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‘It’s a privilege to be able to stand up; I will not waste it’

Calling the ongoing legal battle “the work I’m most proud of,” Blake said, “I couldn’t begin to stand up if not for the countless who’ve gone before me and the masses who are still around us all creating laws, social change, sparking conversations, rallying, working privately and publicly, risking and sometimes losing everything for the safety of others in all spaces. Some whose names we know, most we don’t. Thank you. All of you.”

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She added, “I will never stop doing my part in fighting to expose the systems and people who seek to harm, shame, silence and retaliate against victims. I know it’s a privilege to be able to stand up. I will not waste it.”

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Blake concluded her statement by listing a handful of quotes from the court’s ruling that allowed three of her 13 claims to proceed to trial. “Lively has come forward with affirmative evidence supporting her claim — both with respect to the Wayfarer Parties (It Ends With Us’ production company) following through on their intent to spread negative content about her, and with respect to Wallace’s technological capabilities in doing so,” the judge maintained.

The court noted, “There also is some direct evidence that the plan to destroy Lively and her career was put into action. In addition to boosting videos of himself… A jury could find that these efforts were proactive and in line with Baldoni’s desire “to feel like [Lively] can be buried.” It added, “Viewed in the light most favourable to Lively, there is also sufficient evidence that it was reasonable for her to believe that the Wayfarer Parties sexually harassed her by creating a hostile work environment.”

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Why court dismissed Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims?

However, during the proceedings on Thursday, April 2, US District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan dismissed most of Blake’s claims in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, including her allegations that he had sexually harassed her, news agency Reuters reported.

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While the judge dismissed her sexual harassment claims on jurisdictional grounds, stating that she had sued under a California law even though the alleged wrongful conduct occurred elsewhere, he noted that Blake could pursue a retaliation claim against Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, as well as a contract claim and an aiding and abetting claim against various defendants. These remaining allegations will now be examined in a civil trial scheduled for May 18 in New York.

Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive allegations of harassment, digital violence, and psychological distress for educational and informational purposes. This content is not a substitute for professional legal or psychological advice; if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or technology-facilitated violence, please consult a qualified professional or local authorities.