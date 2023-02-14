Blake Lively confirms she and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby four: ‘Been busy’

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, have welcomed their fourth child. She posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note on Instagram. Posting a photo with Ryan and his mother, Tammy, she wrote, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023… been busy.” The couple has three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump, which seemed to suggest that the baby had already been born.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. Ryan earlier shared how the pair’s three daughters feel about the new addition. “They’re in. They love it,” he said of his girls. “They’re ready.”

“I’m very excited,” the star added about his own feelings. “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited,” reported People.

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

The couple has not shared a picture of the newborn yet.