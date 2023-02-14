scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Blake Lively confirms she and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby four: ‘Been busy’

Blake Lively first revealed her fourth pregnancy in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit.

Blake Lively and Ryan ReynoldsBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pose for paparazzi at premiere of The Adam Project on March 23, 2022. (Photo: blakelively/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Blake Lively confirms she and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby four: ‘Been busy’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, have welcomed their fourth child. She posted a picture sans baby bump and wrote a cryptic note on Instagram. Posting a photo with Ryan and his mother, Tammy, she wrote, “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023… been busy.” The couple has three daughters, James (8), Inez (6) and Betty (3).

Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump, which seemed to suggest that the baby had already been born.

Also Read |Ryan Reynolds: Making fun of my wife online is a sign of healthy relationship

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. Ryan earlier shared how the pair’s three daughters feel about the new addition. “They’re in. They love it,” he said of his girls. “They’re ready.”

“I’m very excited,” the star added about his own feelings. “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited,” reported People.

Lively first revealed her pregnancy with baby No 4 in September, debuting her baby bump on the red carpet for the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The couple has not shared a picture of the newborn yet.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:09 IST
Next Story

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge re-release box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic hit mints over Rs 22 lakh ahead of Valentine’s Day

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close