BlacKkKlansman trailer: Spike Lee presents the first look of his hilarious race drama

Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman’s first trailer is out. Lee, who is known for regularly confronting subjects like racism, poverty and other political issues, appears to be using lots of humour to drive home his arguments this time. BlacKkKlansmen is based on the true story of an African-American police detective who goes undercover in order to infiltrate far-right white supremacist organisation Ku Klux Klan by posing as the Grand Wizard David Duke (the man who is real and alive).

The cast of the film is excellent. Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington (known for HBO’s Ballers) leads the film with his wry way of speaking and his carefully arranged Afro curls. Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is his partner and Spider-Man 3’s Topher Grace (of all people) plays the role of Grand Wizard. The film got screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival where it is competing for Palme d’Or. Jordan Peele, who directed last year’s breakout horror film Get Out, also produces with Spike Lee under the banner of Focus Features.

The plot of the film is based on Ron Stallworth’ book of the same name. The synopsis reads, “From visionary director Spike Lee comes the provocative story based on Ron Stallworth’s real life as Colorado Springs’s first African-American police officer who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. Unbelievably, Detective Stallworth (John David Washington) and his partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) penetrate the KKK at its highest levels to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning Get Out, Spike Lee uses his trademark take-no-prisoner style and humor to tell this story often missing from the history books.”

BlacKkKlansman will get a theatrical release on August 10, 2018.

