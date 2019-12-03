Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson’s superhero confronts demons of the past

Black Widow releases in India on April 30, 2020. Black Widow releases in India on April 30, 2020.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow movie is out. The action-packed 2 minute clip gives a fair idea as to what this Cate Shortland directorial is going to look like.

The trailer also gives a glimpse at supporting characters like Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz’s Melina and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Black Widow is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers.



Since the status of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow is now deceased after her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, this film is set in the past.

Specifically, it is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which she finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

A Russian native, Natasha was trained as a spy and an assassin with expertise in hand-to-hand combat. At some point, she defected to the United States’ S.H.I.E.L.D and after the Avengers Initiative, became an Avenger.

She also has history with Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) that has only been hinted at. This film will presumably explore that too.

Black Widow also stars Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters. Their roles are not yet disclosed.

According to a Deadline report, even Robert Downey Jr is set to appear as Tony Stark in the movie.

Written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, Black Widow releases in India on April 30, 2020.

