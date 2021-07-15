Black Widow to ‘release soon’ on Disney Plus Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, is “coming soon” on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Earlier, it was being speculated if the film will come out in October when it releases worldwide on Disney+. It is available on a pay-per-view platform for now.

The release date is not available yet. The film will be available to watch free of cost to the subscribers.

Marvel India’s official social media accounts announced the news. Accompanied by posters in all the aforementioned languages, the post read, “More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios’ @theblackwidow is coming soon in English on @DisneyplusHSP! And in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on @DisneyplusHSVIP! #BlackWidow.”



There is no word on a theatrical release yet. In most of the world, the film is already running in theatres and in a handful of countries also on Disney+’s Premier Access service, the streamer’s PVOD service. In the US, it costs 30 dollars to buy the movie.

Directed by Cate Shortland and written by Eric Pearson, the film brings back Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, the former Russian spy who defected to the American side with S.H.I.E.L.D and later became an Avenger.

The movie has her confronting her past, and reuniting with friends and family that she left behind in addition to enemies that she has yet to fight. Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz also star in Black Widow.

Black Widow has received positive reviews. It has scored 80 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”