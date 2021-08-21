Black Widow to release in India on this date on Disney Plus Hotstar

Marvel Studios has announced the release date of Black Widow in India. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie will debut on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 3.

Based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avengers, the film is directed by Cate Shortland. Since Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow is now deceased after her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, this film is set in the past. Specifically, it is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which she finds herself on the run from the law thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz also star in Black Widow. Eric Pearson has penned the script.

Black Widow released mostly positive reviews. It scored 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, “Black Widow’s deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that’s rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.”

Interestingly September 3 is also the release date of Marvel’s own Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will bow exclusively in theatres in four languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Scarlett Johansson was recently in news after she sued Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, for the simultaneous (both theatre and Disney Plus) release model for Black Widow. The lawsuit claimed Scarlett was deprived of box office bonuses as hybrid release negatively affected the box office performance of the movie.